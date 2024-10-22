KURSK, October 22. /TASS/. Foreign mercenaries, with Germans, Poles, Georgians and Canadians among them, are involved in torturing civilians in the Kursk Region's border areas, a fighter of one of the Russian Armed Forces units performing tasks in the Kursk direction, with the call sign Artist, told TASS.

"We found bodies, [mercenaries] tortured civilians, killed them, left them tied up in basements after torture. They killed and raped women. They don't care: they kill young people, women, children," he said.

The fighter emphasized that mercenaries work for money, so they don't care who they fight for. "There are Poles, Georgians, Germans. There are Canadians. They are formed as a mercenary unit. Mercenaries work for money, so they do not care. There is no nation, they come from all over the world. There were Colombians, too," Artist said.

On August 6, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a massive attack on Russia’s Kursk region. A federal emergency is in effect in the region. Borderline area residents are evacuating to safe places. As the Russian Defense Ministry reported, Kiev has lost more than 25,000 troops since the start of hostilities in the Kursk frontline area. The operation to destroy Ukrainian forces in the borderline Kursk Region continues.