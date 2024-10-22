Putin, Modi discuss expansion of cooperation in defense, energy, economy

KAZAN, October 22. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin have discussed cooperation in defense, energy and economy during talks in Kazan, India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told a briefing on the Indian PM’s participation in the BRICS Summit.

The agenda of the talks was wide, "covering the whole range of bilateral issues, including trade, economy, energy, defense, communication, education," "as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest," he said.

"The sides also expressed satisfaction with the continuing defense cooperation and agreed on holding the next meeting of the Indian-Russian intergovernmental group on defense cooperation in Moscow in the near future," the official added.