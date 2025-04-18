Israel to do everything to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons — defense official

TEL AVIV, April 18. /TASS/. Israel is ready to do everything possible to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, Defense Minister Israel Katz said.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and I are committed, together with all parties, to leading a clear line that will prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. We will not allow threats of annihilation against the State of Israel. This is our responsibility and historic task, and we will do whatever it takes to realize them," the Israeli Defense Ministry quoted him as saying.

"When I was appointed defense minister, I pledged to lead two central goals: preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and winning the war [in the Gaza Strip]. The IDF is currently working toward a decisive victory in all arenas," Katz pointed out.

The New York Times reported on April 17 that Israel had intended to attack Iran's nuclear facilities this May, but backed off because US President Donald Trump did not support such a move. According to the newspaper's sources, Israel was convinced that the US would be actively involved in preparing the attack and would protect it from a possible retaliatory strike by Iran. The attack was intended to cripple Tehran's nuclear weapons development efforts for at least a year.