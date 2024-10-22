Only Orban, Fico, and Vucic are not afraid to discuss peace in Ukraine — Serbian President

BELGRADE, October 22. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has asserted that he, along with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, are the only European politicians unafraid to discuss a peace settlement for the conflict in Ukraine.

"Our trio has a somewhat different perspective on the fighting in Europe, particularly in Ukraine. Unlike many others, we are not afraid to utter the word ‘peace,’ which has become quite unpopular in Europe today. The prevailing discourse focuses on how to defeat one another, rather than on the importance of achieving peace," Vucic stated, as quoted by the Tanjug news agency.

Vucic is currently visiting Komarno in southern Slovakia, where he is engaged in discussions with Fico and Orban about combating illegal immigration.