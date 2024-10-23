PREVIEW: BRICS leaders to discuss pertinent issues, approve final declaration

KAZAN, October 23. /TASS/. BRICS leaders will attend the main events of the Kazan Summit and approve the forum’s final declaration.

The summit is being held in a 10-member format for the first time. It is also attended by many other leaders of the Global South and East as well as by heads of international organizations.

The 16th BRICS Summit, which is the key event of Russia’s chairmanship in the association, is being held in Kazan on October 22-24. The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, became its full-fledged members. The Kazan summit will be the first to be attended by the new members of the association. Representatives of over 30 countries are expected to take part.