Israel delivers more airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut

TEL AVIV, October 22. /TASS/. Israel delivered another series of airstrikes on Hezbollah targets near the Lebanese capital city of Beirut, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"Earlier today (Tuesday), with the direction of precise IDF intelligence, the IAF (Israeli Air Forces - TASS) struck several weapons storage facilities belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the area of Dahieh, a key Hezbollah terrorist stronghold in Beirut," it said. "Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including issuing advancing warnings to the population in the area."

"This strike joins the efforts to damage Hezbollah's weapons storage and manufacturing facilities that are embedded beneath residential buildings in the heart of the city of Beirut, endangering the population in the area," IDF emphasized.

Israel has been delivering massive airstrikes on Hezbollah military targets in Lebanon since September 23, when it launched Operation Northern Arrows. Israel’s declared goal is to create safe conditions in the country’s northern areas so that tens of thousands of local residents could return to their homes. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was reportedly killed in Israel’s strike on Beirut on September 27. In the early hours of October 1, Israel announced the launch of a ground operation in Lebanon’s border areas.