US will lose 3.5% of electricity generation by refusing Russian uranium — expert

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. The United States can lose up to 3.5% of its electricity generation by abandoning Russian uranium, Alexander Uvarov, head of the Autonomous Non-Commercial Organization Atominfo Center, told TASS.

When asked how the ban on the import of Russian uranium will affect the US economy and energy sector, Uvarov said: "The United States can lose about 3.5% of its electricity generation due to a ban on Russian imports. But if we look far ahead, we need to highlight the still incalculable possible losses from a sharp reduction in overall cooperation with Russia in the nuclear industry."

As an example, the expert named the situation with fast neutron reactors.

"In the field of fast reactors, American companies involved in this promising area of the fourth generation previously collaborated with Rosatom enterprises, and this was useful for the American side, since Rosatom is a world leader in fast reactors. Now such cooperation is absolutely impossible, which means that Americans will have to go through many stages on their own, spending time, money and resources and without having a guarantee of success," the expert stressed.

Earlier, the US Senate unanimously approved a bill banning the import of enriched uranium from Russia.