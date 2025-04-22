Vatican releases images of Pope in open coffin during the rite of certification of death

THE VATICAN, April 22. /TASS/. The Vatican has released photos of Pope Francis being laid out in an open coffin ahead of the Confirmation of Death of the Pontiff ceremony.

According to the press service of the Holy See, members of the Roman Curia and the Vatican staff are currently paying final respects to the Pope in the chapel of the Santa Marta guesthouse, his Vatican residence.

Pope Francis, who led the Roman Catholic Church since 2013, passed away on April 21 at the age of 88 due to a stroke, followed by a coma and irreversible cardiovascular collapse. A public viewing will be held in the Papal Basilica of Saint Peter in Vatican City. According to his will, the Pope will be buried in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome. The funeral will take place on Saturday, April 26. A week-long mourning for his death has been declared in Argentina, the pontiff’s homeland.