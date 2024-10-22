Houthis attack Israeli military base with hypersonic missile — spokesman

DUBAI, October 22. /TASS/. Yemen's Houthi rebel movement Ansar Allah has fired a hypersonic missile at a military base in central Israel, the group's spokesman Yahya Saria said.

"The missile forces of the Yemeni armed forces carried out a military operation and fired a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile at an Israeli military base east of the occupied Jaffa neighborhood," the spokesman told the Houthi-owned Al Masirah TV channel.

According to Saria, the Houthis’ missile "successfully reached its targets, bypassing American and Israeli interception systems." He also described the attack on Israeli territory as part of the "fifth stage of escalation" in the confrontation with Israel.

With the conflict in the Gaza Strip escalating, the Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement announced that it would conduct strikes on Israeli territory and block pro-Israeli vessels from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceases its military operation in the Palestinian enclave. The Houthis have attacked dozens of civilian vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since mid-November of last year.

In response to Ansar Allah's actions, US officials announced the formation of an international coalition and the preparation of Operation Prosperity Guardian to ensure freedom of navigation and protection of ships in the Red Sea. As a result, UK and US forces began regularly attacking rebel military facilities in various provinces of Yemen.