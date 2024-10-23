UN secretary general arrives in Russia’s Kazan for BRICS Summit

KAZAN, October 23. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has arrived in Kazan in Russia’s Volga region to take part in the BRICS Summit, the press service of the State Council of Tatarstan said.

According to its statement, Guterres was greeted at the Kazan International Airport by Farid Mukhametshin, chairman of the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan.

The 16th BRICS Summit, which is the key event of Russia’s chairmanship in the association, is being held in Kazan on October 22-24. The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, became its full-fledged members. The Kazan summit will be the first to be attended by the new members of the association. Representatives of over 30 countries are expected to take part.