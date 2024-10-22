Russian troops liberate Novosadovoye community in Donbass region over past day

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup West liberated the settlement of Novosadovoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and inflicted more than 470 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Battlegroup West units liberated the settlement of Novosadovoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of active and decisive operations. They inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 60th and 67th mechanized and 3rd assault brigades near the settlements of Novoyegorovka in the Kharkov Region, Terny, Torskoye and Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled a counterattack by an assault group of the Ukrainian army’s 14th mechanized brigade," the ministry said in a statement.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to more than 470 personnel, three US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, six motor vehicles, a Strela-10 surface-to-air missile launcher, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 80 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 80 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility in the Kharkov Region over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses in the Liptsy and Volchansk directions on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 57th motorized infantry and 125th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Volchansk, Liptsy and Russkaya Lozovaya in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 80 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an Anklav-N electronic warfare station and a field ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 900 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South repulsed two Ukrainian army counterattacks and inflicted roughly 900 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their frontline positions and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 23rd, 30th, 31st, 54th and 56th mechanized, 46th airmobile, 5th mountain assault and 18th National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Serebryanka, Seversk, Petrovskoye, Maiskoye, Nikolayevka, Predtechino and Yantarnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled two counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 81st airmobile brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 900 personnel, six motor vehicles, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, a 122mm D-30 howitzer, a US-made 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system and a US-made 155mm M198 howitzer, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 430 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center struck four Ukrainian army brigades and inflicted roughly 430 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units continued moving deep into the enemy’s defenses. They inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 33rd and 151st mechanized, 25th airborne and 119th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Shcherbinovka, Dimitrov, Krasnoarmeisk and Tsukurino in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled nine counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 93rd, 100th and 150th mechanized and 68th jaeger brigades, 49th assault battalion and 38th marine infantry brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 430 personnel, two US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, two armored personnel carriers, including a US-made M113 armored vehicle, a 152mm D-20 howitzer and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 110 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East improved its frontline positions and inflicted roughly 110 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units improved their tactical position and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized, 58th motorized infantry and 127th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Dobrovolye, Novoukrainka and Shakhtyorskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled two counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 5th tank brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 110 personnel, an armored personnel carrier, three motor vehicles and a French-made 155mm Caesar self-propelled artillery system, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 50 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 50 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy electronic warfare station in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 141st infantry, 124th territorial defense and 15th National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Ilyinka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Gavrilovka and Antonovka in the Kherson Region and Malaya Tokmachka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 50 personnel, eight motor vehicles, a 152mm D-20 howitzer and a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian army, equipment in 142 areas over past day

Russian forces struck Ukrainian manpower and military hardware in 142 areas over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces inflicted damage on massed enemy manpower and military equipment in 142 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 77 Ukrainian UAVs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 77 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and four rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down a French-made Hammer guided aerial bomb, four US-made HIMARS rockets and 77 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 646 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 34,095 unmanned aerial vehicles, 583 surface-to-air missile systems, 18,753 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,478 multiple rocket launchers, 16,530 field artillery guns and mortars and 27,468 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.