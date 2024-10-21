Putin grants citizenship to first US political refugee in Russia — decree

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin has granted Russian citizenship to John Robles, described by the media as the first US political refugee in Russia.

"John Anthony Robles, born on April 10, 1966 in the United States," the decree on the granting and renunciation of Russian citizenship said.

The media wrote that the former US citizen had lived in Russia since the 1990s, working as a teacher and international journalist. One of the news outlets published an interview with Robles and attached copies of documents: a refugee certificate with series 01 and almost the same number.

Robles himself calls himself a Native American. In the interview, he said that while he was still living in the US he was "against US imperialism," was interested in communist ideas and Russia, and finally decided to move. After the beginning of the special military operation, Robles began helping to deliver humanitarian supplies to the front line and border areas.