MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Western countries may set up an explosion of a dam at the Kiev Hydroelectric Power Station in order to pin the blame on Russia, Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said in an interview with TASS.

"They (Kiev and its Western partners - TASS) may go to any lengths. They may blow up the Kiev dam and blame it on us. Half of Kiev will be wiped out, hundreds, thousands or tens of thousands of people will die," he explained.

The official stressed that Russians and Ukrainians are a single nation. That said, Western countries, and the US and UK in particular, are interested in as many people as possible dying in Russia and Ukraine and delivering as much damage as possible to Russian territory, Balitsky noted.