BRICS cooperation to end era of US totalitarianism — Iranian president

DUBAI, October 22. /TASS/. Cooperation by BRICS member countries will lead to the end of the unipolar world and of the era of US totalitarianism, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said before flying to Kazan for the summit of the association.

"The heads of state who will attend this summit will present their vision of BRICS. This event can eclipse the US unipolar world. BRICS is a way out of US totalitarianism," he said in a speech broadcast by the IRIB TV channel.

"The trip is at the invitation of the dear President of Russia, Mr. Vladimir Putin. There will be a meeting of [the leaders of] BRICS member countries that seek to build a multipolar world," he added. Pezeshkian said cooperation in BRICS was needed for "unity and cohesion" and for easing dependence on the United States and the US dollar.

"We hope to reach good agreements in energy, industry, trade and tourism," Pezeshkian noted. Iran intends to hold talks with the Russian president, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa joining in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Iran, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Ethiopia became full members. The year 2024 became the year of Russia's chairmanship. On Tuesday, the 16th BRICS summit began in Kazan. It will last until October 24.