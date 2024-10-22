KURSK, October 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have been using civilians who stayed in Russia’s borderline Kursk area as a human shield, a serviceman of a Russian Armed Forces unit in the Kursk Region with call sign Artist told TASS.

"The civilian population is held in Sudzha and is being used as a cover. In fact, [the Ukrainian armed forces] are using them as a human shield, so that the aviation cannot strike," he said.

Despite that, the Russian forces continue to push the enemy towards the border, soldier with call sign Grach told TASS. "[The situation is] mostly good now. Cannot exactly say that [the enemy] is running away, but we could still say they are retreating," he said.

On August 6, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a massive attack on Russia’s Kursk Region. A state of emergency has been introduced in the region. The borderline area residents are being evacuated to safety.

As the Russian Defense Ministry reported, Kiev has lost more than 25,400 troops and 169 tanks since the start of hostilities in the Kursk frontline area. The operation to destroy Ukrainian forces in the borderline Kursk Region is underway.