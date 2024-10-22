Risks of direct confrontation between Russia, US should not be underestimated — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. In the current circumstances, the risks of direct confrontation between Russia and the United States should not be underestimated, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with the Serbian newspaper Politika.

"Our relations are actually at their lowest point in decades, and the risks of direct confrontation between Russia and the US should not be underestimated," the senior Russian diplomat said.

Ryabkov described the situation where those he called adversaries have been seeking to pitch the North Atlantic Alliance against Russia "to please Kiev" as very dangerous. Meanwhile, he noted, Russia "has not drawn any red lines" and it has been showing patience amid "endless attempts on the part of Washington to test Russia’s strength across the board."