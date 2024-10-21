MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 260 servicemen, as well as two tanks over the past day in the Kursk area, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

In total, the enemy has lost more than 25,420 servicemen since the fighting began in the region. Russian troops have repelled a Ukrainian counterattack in the area of Novoivanovka over the past day.

TASS has gathered the key news about the unfolding situation.

Operation to neutralize Ukrainian forces

- Over the day, the Russian troops have repelled a Ukrainian counterattack in the area of Novoivanovka.

- Units of the Russian Battlegroup North continued to conduct offensive operations, during which they defeated the Ukrainian formations in the areas of the settlements of Kolmakov, Nizhny Klin, Novoivanovka, Novy Put, Plekhovo, Cherkasskaya Konopelka and Cherkasskoye Porechnoye.

- The Russian military hit concentrations of enemy manpower and equipment in the Kursk Region.

- Russian aviation struck the Ukrainian reserves in the Sumy Region.

Ukraine’s losses

- Over the past day, the enemy lost more than 260 servicemen, 16 armored vehicles, including two tanks, an infantry fighting vehicle and 13 armored fighting vehicles, six field artillery guns, 4 other motor vehicles, as well as two electronic warfare stations.

- Since the beginning of hostilities in Russia’s borderline region, Ukraine’s losses have amounted to around 25,420 servicemen, 169 tanks, 84 infantry fighting vehicles, 103 armored personnel carriers, as well as 977 armored combat vehicles, 664 other motor vehicles, 216 pieces of artillery, 38 multiple rocket launchers, including nine HIMARS and six US-made MLRS.