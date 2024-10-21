Date of Iranian president’s visit to Russia to be agreed soon — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian may pay a visit to Russia to sign the treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership before the end of this year, the exact date will be agreed upon soon, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said.

"Indeed, such an agreement has been reached. Such an important document cannot be signed in haste. We have decided that this document will be inked during the Iranian new president’s visit to Moscow. I believe that the sides will agree the date of the upcoming visit in the near future," he said. "Both in Moscow and in Tehran, we will find a gap in the presidents’ schedules to organize this visit."

When asked whether Pezeshkian’s visit could be expected this year, he answered affirmatively. "We have agreed that neither we nor the Iranian side want to delay this visit," he stressed.

According to Ushakov, this topic will be discussed by the two presidents during their meeting on the sidelines of the upcoming BRICS Summit in Kazan. He recalled that Putin and Pezeshkian had men recently in Ashgabat.

Moscow and Tehran have been working on a comprehensive strategic cooperation treaty for the past several years. According to Iranian Ambassador to Russian Kazem Jalali, the treaty was ready for signing already in late March, 2024, but the signing was delayed because of the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in an air crash in May. While in Ashgabat on October 11, Putin invited his Iranian counterpart to pay an official visit to Russia.

According to Russian and Iranian officials, the treaty covers all spheres of bilateral cooperation and is called to expand ties al various spheres, including energy, transport, industry, agriculture, culture, science, and technologies.