BRICS became important platform for discussion of global agenda, India’s Modi says

NEW DELHI, October 22. /TASS/. India values its close cooperation within the BRICS, which has become an important platform for a dialogue and discussion of global agenda issues, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said ahead of his departure to Russia for the upcoming BRICS Summit.

"India values the close cooperation within BRICS which has emerged as an important platform for dialogue and discussion on issues concerning the global developmental agenda, reformed multilateralism, climate change, economic cooperation, building resilient supply chains, promoting cultural and people to people connect, among others," Modi said, according to India Today.