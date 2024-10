DONETSK, October 21. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces have blocked the Ukrainian group in the Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovskoye) area, taking all roads under full fire control, the security forces told TASS.

"In fact, the enemy is blocked in Selidovo, as all roads leading out of the city are under the full fire control of the Russian army," the source said.

The security forces added that the town was almost completely encircled.