Russian forces strike Ukrainian energy sites, military airfields over past day

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russian forces struck Ukrainian energy sites, military airfields and UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) production workshops over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck Ukrainian energy sites providing for the Ukrainian army’s operations, military airfield infrastructure, production workshops and storage facilities of attack unmanned aerial vehicles, a temporary deployment area of foreign mercenaries and massed enemy manpower and military equipment in 127 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 55 casualties on Ukrainian army in Kharkov Region

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 55 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility in the Kharkov Region over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted casualties in the Kharkov direction on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 57th motorized infantry, 92nd air assault, 112th and 113th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Maliye Prokhody, Verkhnyaya Pisarevka, Volchansk and Artelnoye in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 55 personnel, two motor vehicles and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 350 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 350 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 3rd tank, 14th, 28th, 44th and 60th mechanized, 3rd assault, 116th territorial defense and 1st National Guard brigades near the settlements of Petropavlovka, Kupyansk, Novoosinovo, Kruglyakovka and Novoplatonovka in the Kharkov Region, Nadiya in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 350 personnel, two motor vehicles, a 155mm M777 howitzer and a 105mm M119 artillery gun of US manufacture, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army over the past 24 hours, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 720 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South repelled two Ukrainian army counterattacks and inflicted roughly 720 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their frontline positions and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 24th, 30th, 54th and 93rd mechanized, 56th motorized infantry, 143rd infantry, 46th airmobile and 49th air assault brigades in areas near the settlements of Serebryanka, Seversk, Verkhnekamenskoye, Ivano-Daryevka, Minkovka, Stupochki, Predtechino and Kurakhovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled two counterattacks by units of the Ukrainian army’s 81st airmobile brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 720 personnel, three motor vehicles, a Polish-manufactured 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery system and a British-made 155mm FH70 howitzer, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 430 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center struck nine Ukrainian army brigades and inflicted more than 430 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 32nd, 41st and 53rd mechanized, 59th motorized infantry, 25th airborne, 95th air assault, 101st territorial defense, 12th and 15th National Guard brigades near the settlements of Dzerzhinsk, Shcherbinovka, Nikolayevka, Selidovo, Tsukurino and Kurakhovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repulsed 14 counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 23rd, 47th and 100th mechanized and 68th jaeger brigades, 78th air assault regiment, 49th and 425th assault battalions and 37th marine infantry brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to more than 430 personnel, two pickup trucks, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, two 152mm D-20 howitzers, a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system, a 122mm D-30 howitzer, a 100mm Rapira anti-tank gun, two US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, an M1117 armored personnel carrier and a 105mm M119 artillery gun of US manufacture, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East gains better positions over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East gained better ground and inflicted roughly 90 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units gained better positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized, 110th, 117th and 127th territorial defense and 21st National Guard brigades near the settlements of Dobrovolye, Shakhtyorskoye and Rovnopol in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 90 personnel, two motor vehicles, a 155mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery gun and a Polish-made 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 55 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 55 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy ammunition depot in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 31st and 117th mechanized, 141st infantry, 128th mountain assault, 121st and 124th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Malaya Tokmachka, Orekhov and Lobkovoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Ivanovka and Antonovka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 55 personnel, two motor vehicles and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a field ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian air defenses destroy 52 Ukrainian UAVs over past day

Russian air defense forces destroyed 52 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and three rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down three US-made HIMARS rockets and 52 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 646 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 34,018 unmanned aerial vehicles, 582 surface-to-air missile systems, 18,743 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,478 multiple rocket launchers, 16,480 field artillery guns and mortars and 27,443 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.