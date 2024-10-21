Israeli military says Hezbollah bunker holding $0.5 bln discovered in Beirut

TEL AVIV, October 21. /TASS/. The Israeli military has discovered a Hezbollah bunker holding cash and gold to a sum of some $0.5 billion under a hospital in Beirut, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesman Daniel Hagari said.

According to Hagari, the bunker allegedly used by Hezbollah’s former leader Hassan Nasrallah was located "directly under Al-Sahel Hospital in the heart of Beirut."

"This bunker contains rooms, beds the infrastructure for long stays and the ability to direct combat from underground. Hezbollah built this bunker directly underneath this hospital," he told a briefing. "According to the estimates we have, at least half a billion dollars in cash and gold are stored inside this bunker."

He demonstrated a 3D animation of the bunker under the hospital. He said that Israel "will not strike the hospital itself," but warned that the Israel air force "is monitoring the compound."

"I am calling on the Lebanese government, Lebanese authorities and international organizations - don’t allow Hezbollah to use the money for terror and to attack Israel," he stressed, adding that this money could be used to rebuild Lebanon rather than to arm Hezbollah.

"I want to emphasize we are not at war with people of Lebanon, we are at war with Hezbollah and we will continue to operate against Hezbollah so that the residents of northern Israel will be able to return to their homes is safety and security," he stated.

Earlier, Israel announced plans to strike at Hezbollah financial facilities in Lebanon and called on local residents to leave these areas.