US’ new aid package to Ukraine to include munitions, anti-tank systems — White House

WASHINGTON, October 21. /TASS/. The United States’ new package of military assistance to Ukraine includes munitions and anti-tank systems, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said.

"Secretary [of Defense Lloyd] Austin visited Ukraine today, as I'm sure you saw, he announced that the President [of the US Joe Biden] signed a new security assistance package, which included more 155 artillery ammunition, as well as 105 millimeter ammunition, HIMARS ammunition and additional Javelin anti-tank systems," he said, adding that the United States "is going to continue to surge assistance to Ukraine."

"Today's announcement underscores that commitment. It shows our resolve to continue getting Ukraine the support that it needs through January," he stressed.

During his unannounced visit to Kiev, the Pentagon chief announced another commitment to transfer $400 million-worth of weapons to Ukraine.