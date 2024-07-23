Biden suffered undisclosed ‘medical emergency’ in Nevada on July 17 — journalist

WASHINGTON, July 23. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden suffered an "undisclosed medical emergency" and required urgent medical aid during his last week’s campaign stop in Las Vegas, Nevada, US journalist Jordan Schachtel wrote on his blog, The Dossier.

The report, which cites several police sources, says that Biden’s schedule had to be urgently changed, and his planned speech was cancelled at the last moment.

"Several law enforcement officers on duty that day were informed over the radio that the president was dealing with an unspecified medical emergency," Schachtel said.

In his opinion, the emergency was far more serious than the general malaise, caused by Biden’s confirmed novel coronavirus infection.

The White House confirmed that Biden had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on July 17. He has remained in self-isolation in his Delaware residence since and is expected to return to Washington on July 23.

The White House press service has so far left TASS request for a comment unanswered.