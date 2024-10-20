Russia says its Mi-28NM helicopter destroyed Ukrainian armored vehicles in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. An Mi-28NM helicopter destroyed a cluster of Ukrainian troops and armored vehicles near the border in the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Army aviation crews flying an Mi-28NM helicopter struck Ukrainian manpower and armored military vehicles with air-borne missiles near the border in the Kursk Region. According to reports from the forward air controller, the Ukrainian personnel and armored military vehicles were destroyed," it said.

The strike on the previously detected enemy targets were delivered with air-borne missiles.

"After the use of air-borne weapons, the crew performed an anti-missile maneuver, released heat traps and returned to the base," the ministry said.