On May 19, 1922, the Vladimir Lenin All-Union Young Pioneer Organization was founded. The USSR’s Young Pioneer Organization was modeled on the Scout movement but formally paid much more attention to ideology. Practically all schoolchildren aged 9-14 wore red ties, a symbol of belonging to the multimillion army of Soviet pioneers - formerly known as the Little Octobrists, a Communist organization for children aged under 9, and future members of the Youth Communist League. Apart from doing well at school, the Young Pioneers did a lot of socially useful work, such as collecting scrap metal and waste paper. They took part in a military sport game called “Sheet Lighting” and went to various hobby groups. That was what the life of a young pioneer was like.
Back in the USSR: The Young Pioneers, the Soviet Union’s version of the Boy Scouts
On May 19, 1922 All-Union Young Pioneer Organization was founded
Photo {{sliderIndex+1}} from 10
Ceremony of admission to pioneers, 1969© V. Panov/TASS
Young naturalists in Tbilisi, 1974© Givi Kikvadze/TASS
Pioneers in Artek summer camp, 1987© Nikolai Malyshev, Alexander Chumichev/TASS
Pioneers of the Amur region collecting books for the buliders of the Baikal-Amur mainline, 1974© Vladimir Marikovky/TASS
Pioneers on vacation, 1975© Boris Kapnin/TASS
A bugler in Soviet pioneer camp, 1976© Valentin Mastyukov/TASS
Pioneers standing on Moscow's Red Square during the celebration of Pioneer Day, 1975© Sergei Zaletov/TASS
Schoolchildren of Ulyanovsk on the Central city square, 1973© Yuri Belozerov/TASS
Children getting their models ready for the exposition in pioneer camps, 1974© Boris Kapnin/TASS
Waste paper collection in the Kondrashevska school, 1973© Roman Azriel/TASS
Russian T-14 Armata tanks tested in Syria
Serial supplies of Russia’s new T-14 tanks on the Armata platform to Russian troops will begin in 2021
Read more
Alisher Usmanov gains one notch to number seven in Britain’s top ten super-rich
The wealth of the head of the USM holding is estimated at 11.68 bln pounds
Read more
Senior Russian diplomat warns West will pay high price for sanctions during pandemic
According to the diplomat, although the US is at the epicenter of the pandemic, some politicians there are still focused on the anti-Russian policy
Read more
Shipbuilders to complete repairs of Russian Black Sea Fleet flagship on June 26
A source in the defense industry earlier told TASS there were plans to complete the Moskva’s repairs by June 20
Read more
WTI oil price collapse below zero may repeat as early as May 19, say experts
They noted that the chances for it are small but the possibility is not ruled out
Read more
Press review: Putin’s pandemic economic rescue package and China’s possible dollar dump
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, May 12
Read more
WHO notes good COVID-19 testing in Russia — official
At the same time, Ryan noted that Russia’s coronavirus death toll was relatively low
Read more
Russia’s modern weapons developed thanks to fundamental science - Putin
If it were not for well-developed fundamental science in Russia, there would be no modern types of weapons, Russian President said
Read more
Russia’s advanced nuclear-powered sub enters final stage of sea trials
The trials will last several days first in the surfaced and then in the submerged position, according to the Northern Fleet’s press office
Read more
Over 110 countries back Australia’s call for coronavirus inquiry - top diplomat
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, in turn, said that Canberra's push for an inquiry was not aimed at blaming any country
Read more
Russian doctors not trying to hide COVID-19 cases, deputy PM says
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova also noted that the official mortality rate for April would be made public only in late May
Read more
Russia’s Transport Ministry hopes to resume international air service in July
Domestic transportation can begin gradual recovery in mid-June, Minister of Transport Yevgeny Dietrich said
Read more
Carrier predominantly using Russian airplanes to be established by Red Wings company
A new model of aircraft maintenance and repair will be mastered by the company, according to Russia's deputy prime minister
Read more
Russian envoy to Iran refutes allegations Moscow is dissatisfied with Syria’s Assad
Only Syrian people are the decision-makers of their country, noted Levan Dzhagaryan
Read more
Russian-Venezuelan intergovernmental commission being prepared
Video format not ruled out, said Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergei Melik-Bagdasarov
Read more
Russia’s latest armored engineering vehicle passes all trials
The new vehicle is designated to provide for the troops’ advance and carry out engineering works under enemy fire
Read more
Russia’s Baltic Fleet to receive 4 ships with Kalibr missiles and Pantsir systems
The Pantsir-M close-in weapon systems will soon undergo testing on the Odintsovo corvette
Read more
Moscow Region gears up to partially lift COVID-19 restrictions by Monday
The Moscow Region introduced a state of high alert on March 13, banning all mass events amid the coronavirus spread
Read more
Putin says Russia’s combat aircraft outshine foreign rivals
Russia is capable of producing the whole range of military and civil aircraft and helicopters, Putin said
Read more
Elon Musk will need more than 10,000 missiles to nuke Mars — Roscosmos
Earlier, Musk proposed an ambitious idea to terraform Mars by bombarding the planet’s poles with a large number of nuclear weapons
Read more
Russia reports less than 9,000 COVID-19 cases over past day for first time since May 1
To date, Russia has confirmed 290,678 coronavirus cases in all regions
Read more
Most of COVID patients have blood type A, says Russian health official
Every second coronavirus patient in Russia has no symptoms, according to the official
Read more
Russia, Venezuela looking at establishing direct air service - Russian ambassador
According to Sergei Melik-Bagdasarov, possibilities for the establishment of direct air service between the two countries have been considered for quite a time
Read more
Russia to begin clinical trials of anti-coronavirus vaccine in one month
Full-cycle medicines are under development, the minister informed
Read more
Tanker with 80,000 tonnes of US oil for Belarus will arrive in Klaipeda in early June
American oil will be delivered from Klaipeda to OJSC Naftan in the Vitebsk region by rail
Read more
Russia, India must avoid involvement in China-US standoff, says expert
Such measures as the introduction of protectionist barriers, sanctions and accelerated pullout of US manufacturing operations from China are possible in the future, according to a pundit
Read more
Russia reports less than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for second day in a row
The daily growth is 3.6% against 3.5% a day earlier
Read more
Russia’s Baltic Fleet to carry out over ten long-distance missions in 2020
May 18 marks the 317th anniversary of Russia’s Baltic Fleet
Read more
Russia launches production of Su-35 fighter jets for Egypt — source
The timeframe for first batch’s delivery has not been set yet, due to restrictions imposed by the novel coronavirus outbreak
Read more
Russia, Pakistan, Iran, China envoys urge early launch of intra-Afghan negotiations
On Sunday, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his political rival Abdullah Abdullah signed a deal on cooperation and dividing powers in the country
Read more
Drills involving Russian, Chinese and South African ships kick off in Cape Town
Earlier there were plans to carry out naval drills between South Africa and France and then Germany in the Cape of Good Hope area, which were rescheduled for next year
Read more
Russia might register coronavirus vaccine by end of summer - expert
Now the development of the vaccine is at the stage of preclinical trials, they might last another month
Read more
Expert links Russia’s low coronavirus death rate to high herd immunity
To date, a total of 290,678 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 2,722 fatalities and 70,209 recoveries
Read more
Vietnam to offer medical products including masks as aid to Russia, says embassy
The country has already carried out several such deliveries for free
Read more
All four planes with Russian troops return from Serbia
All servicemen will undergo medical examination and their temperature will be measured
Read more
Third group of Russian military specialists returns from Serbia
Earlier reports said that over 40 military servicemen and four units of equipment would be transported to Russia from Serbia
Read more
Press review: Microsoft’s ‘free’ offer to Russia and EU’s stance on Iran arms embargo
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, May 15
Read more