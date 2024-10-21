Putin grants Russian citizenship to Finnish human rights activist

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has granted Russian citizenship to Erkki Johan Backman, Finland's human rights activist, publicist, and chairperson of a radical political organization Finnish Anti-Fascist Committee (SAFKA).

"To accept the following persons as citizens of the Russian Federation: Erkki Johan Backman, born <...> in Finland," the presidential decree, published on the official portal of legal information, writes.

Erkki Johan Backman is one of the most famous North European fighters against neo-fascism, as well as manifestations of radical neo-liberalism. The 53-year-old Backman has defended the rights of the Russian-born families, whose children were taken away by the Finnish authorities, and has participated in many international conferences on the outcome of World War II and the emergence of neo-fascist tendencies in Europe, including in the government circles.