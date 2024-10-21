Record 93,200 new Chinese cars sold in Russia in September

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. In September 2024, 93,200 new passenger cars of Chinese brands were sold in Russia, which is a record figure, according to a report of the analytical agency Autostat. The previous record was set in August this year.

"According to the Autostat agency, in September 2024, 93,175 new cars of Chinese brands were sold in our country," the report said, noting that this was a record, with the previous one set in August with 90,098 vehicles sold.

In September, several brands from China set record sales figures. Haval sold 19,700 cars, Geely - 16,100, Changan - 11,500, Jetour - 3,900, Jaecoo - 3,000, Tank - 3,000, and GAC - 2,300.

There were also records for Chinese models popular among Russians. For example, Haval Jolion sold 9,700 cars in the first month of fall, Chery Tiggo 4 Pro - 5,600, Geely Monjaro - 4,900, and Geely Atlas - 3,300.