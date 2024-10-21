Putin congratulates Luong Cuong on his election as Vietnam's president — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin has sent a message of congratulations to Luong Cuong on his election as Vietnam's president, as per a telegram posted on the Kremlin website.

"Relations between our countries are flourishing in the spirit of a comprehensive strategic partnership. I am confident that your tenure as president will foster further fruitful bilateral cooperation in all areas. This undoubtedly serves the fundamental interests of the friendly peoples of Russia and Vietnam and aligns with ensuring security and stability in the Asia-Pacific region," Putin noted, wishing his counterpart "success, good health, and prosperity."

Luong Cuong has become the 14th president in the history of modern Vietnam. He succeeded To Lam, who was elected general secretary of the Communist Party Central Committee in August following the death of Nguyen Phu Trong, who had led the party since 2011. To Lam had previously held both positions of party leader and president of the country.