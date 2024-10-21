Putin, Erdogan to discuss gas hub project

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss in particular the possibility of creating a gas hub, the press service of the Russian president said.

"Efficient interaction was established with Turkish partners in the gas sphere. Blue Stream and TurkStream pipelines on the Black Sea bottom are functioning in a stable way. Head of states will also consider the project of creating the international gas hub in the territory of Turkey as part of the meeting in Kazan," the press service informed.

The meeting will take place on October 23 on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. The multi-aspect cooperation between Russia and Turkey is developing dynamically in all the main areas and has the partnering and mutually beneficial nature, the Kremlin said.

"Prospects of developing trade and economic ties will be discussed during negotiations, whose volumes stood at $55.4 bln in 2023. Their negative dynamics was noted in 2023 (the decline by 11.2%); growth is being observed this year (by 6.2% as of the end of January - August)," the press service noted.