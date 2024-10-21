Donetsk air defenses thwart almost 160 Ukrainian aerial attacks over week

DONETSK, October 21. /TASS/. Donetsk air defenses thwarted almost 160 Ukrainian aerial attacks over the city and Makeyevka in the past week, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) branch for the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) reported on Monday.

"Over the past week, the Donbass Dome airspace defense and electronic warfare system foiled 158 terrorist attacks by Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over Donetsk and Makeyevka," the regional branch said in a statement.

In particular, the Donbass Dome airspace defense and electronic warfare system intercepted Ukrainian attack and reconnaissance drones near a school and an electric power substation in Donetsk. In Makeyevka, it thwarted an attack on a regional agribusiness, it specified.

The FSB regional branch’s bomb technicians deactivated Ukrainian UAV control systems and destroyed explosive payloads on the spot, it said.