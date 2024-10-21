DONETSK, October 21. /TASS/. Russian troops eliminated several dozen mercenaries from Latin America fighting on the Ukrainian army’s side near Chasov Yar and in the Krasny Liman frontline area in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past two weeks, defense circles told TASS on Monday.

"The highest concentration of Latinos [mercenaries from Latin America] is observed in these two directions. Correspondingly, they perish also frequently - several dozen in these two directions over the past two weeks alone," the defense circles said.

The location of the Ukrainian army’s foreign mercenaries is uncovered by data-recording equipment and radio intercepts, the defense circles said.