Russia ready to work with any US administration, given mutual respect, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russia is willing to work with any US administration but only on the basis of equality and mutual respect, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with aif.ru.

"We are ready to interact with any administration voted in by the American people, but only if such a dialogue is mutually respectful, and both parties listen and hear what the other party has to say. We are keeping track of the electoral battle in the United States and are seeing no signs of us ever resuming such a dialogue," he noted.

"Donald Trump and his [pick for] Vice President (JD Vance - TASS) have been talking about resuming the dialogue in order to resolve `one issue in 24 hours and another issue in 72 hours’. We will know what it means only after the new administration takes office and formulates its position," Lavrov maintained. He reiterated that Russia has never avoided dialogue, nor did it interrupt it.

The US will hold a presidential election on November 5. Incumbent US President Joe Biden was supposed to represent the Democrats at the vote but later he decided to drop out of the race after his poor performance in June in the debate with his predecessor Trump who later became the Republican presidential nominee. Biden endorsed US Vice President Harris to replace him. The Democratic Party officially nominated Harris in August.