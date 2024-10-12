IN BRIEF: Enemy losses and surrendering troops: situation in Russia’s Kursk Region

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost more than 400 troops in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region in the past day, bringing its total losses to over 22,300.

Seven Ukrainian service members surrendered to Russian forces in the past 24 hours.

TASS has gathered the main information about the situation in the region.

Operation to wipe out Ukrainian units

- Russian forces repelled five Ukrainian counterattacks near Lyubimovka, Tolsty Lug and Novoivanovka in the Kursk Region in the past day, making the enemy lose up to 60 troops.

- The Russian Armed Forces continue operations to wipe out enemy forces in the Kursk Region. Units of Battlegroup North continued their offensive operations in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

- Russian army aircraft hit Ukrainian troops near 18 settlements in the Kursk Region and 13 settlements in the Sumy Region.

Ukrainian losses

- Ukraine lost over 400 troops in the past day, as well as 18 armored vehicles, including six tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles and ten armored combat vehicles, as well as four artillery systems.

- In addition, Russian forces destroyed two HIMARS and Vampire rocket launchers, four mortars, an electronic warfare system and 14 motor vehicles.

- Since the start of fighting in the Kursk area, the enemy has lost more than 22,300 troops, 150 tanks, 98 armored personnel carriers, 71 infantry fighting vehicles, 907 armored combat vehicles, 608 motor vehicles, 185 artillery pieces,36 multiple launch rocket systems, including nine US-made HIMARS launchers and six MLRS launchers, nine missile launchers, five transport-loading vehicles, 48 electronic warfare systems, nine counterbattery radars, three air defense radars, and 22 pieces of engineering equipment, including 13 combat engineer vehicles and a UR-77 mine-clearing vehicle, as well as three armored maintenance and recovery vehicles.

Civilian killings

- Russian military investigators have gathered evidence of brutal civilian killings by Ukrainian troops and mercenaries in the Kursk Region, an investigative official told TASS.

- Ukrainian troops carried out a shelling attack on a civilian evacuation point, damaging residential buildings, civilian cars and social infrastructure facilities. At least eight residential buildings were damaged and at least two were destroyed.

Humanitarian aid

- The authorities in the North Caucasus city of Pyatigorsk have sent a shipment of humanitarian aid to the residents of the Kursk Region and border guards. Over 100 metric tons of goods were delivered to the region in the past two months, the city’s Mayor Dmitry Voroshilov wrote on Telegram.