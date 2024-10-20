MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky warned that Ukrainian servicemen fighting for Vladimir Zelensky's regime shouldn’t expect forgiveness in Ukraine or Russia.

He told TASS that only Ukrainian military servicemen have the potential to move against the Kiev regime inside their country now, but they are unlikely to do so because they would not be forgiven for the atrocities they have already committed.

"They realize that they would not be forgiven here. What choice do they have? So it's pointless to oppose the regime," Balitsky said in an interview. "We will not forgive them anyway for the torturing of captives, the shelling of our cities.".