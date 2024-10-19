Russia ready to supply oil and gas to Indonesia — ambassador

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Russia is ready to supply oil, gas, fertilizers, and metals to Indonesia, by Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Sergey Tolchenov said in an interview with TASS.

"We have the widest possible range of interests. Trade turnover last year was slightly over $4 bln, and this is not what corresponds to our potential, we can do much more," the ambassador said.

"We are also ready to supply oil and gas, if there is interest, as well as Russian metals, fertilizers," the diplomat noted.

According to him, in 2023, after a certain pause, the export of Russian grain was restored in a fairly large volume and about 1 mln tons were delivered.