Vucic thanks Putin for Moscow’s principled position on Kosovo

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic thanked his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, for Moscow’s principled position of Kosovo, the Kremlin press service said after their telephone call.

"Aleksandar Vucic thanked Vladimir Putin for Russia’s principled position on issues of Serbia’s territorial integrity," it said.

United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244 that was passed on June 10, 1999, confirms that Kosovo and Metohija is an autonomy within Serbia. Kosovo’s authorities unilaterally declared independence in February 2008. More than 60 world nations, including Russia, India, China, and five European Union countries, refuse to recognize Kosovo’s independence.