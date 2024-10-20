Putin, Vucic set to continue cooperation between Russia, Serbia — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Aleksandar Vucic of Serbia reiterated that Moscow and Belgrade will continue expanding cooperation in various spheres, the Kremlin press service said after their telephone call.

"Both sides expressed satisfaction with the level of bilateral relations, which are rooted in shared spiritual, cultural, and historical values, shared views on the past and present. The presidents reiterated their commitment to strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation in various spheres," it said.

The leaders agreed to continue maintaining personal communication.