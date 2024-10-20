Voting at Moldova’s presidential election, referendum on joining EU over

CHISINAU, October 20. /TASS/. The voting at Sunday’s presidential election and the referendum on the country’s accession to the European Union is over after polling stations closed at 9:00 p.m. local time (6:00 p.m. GMT).

However, voting will continue at some overseas polling stations.

By the closing time, the voter turnout was 51.3%, with the voting being considered valid as the threshold of 33.33% was surpassed. No major violations capable of impacting the voting outcome were reported.

Eleven candidates are vying for the presidential office in Moldova. Among the candidates are incumbent President Maia Sandu, who enjoys full support from the national parliament, and her chief rival, former Prosecutor General Alexandru Soianoglo, who criticizes Sandu’s policy of confrontation with Moscow.

Along with the presidential election, Moldovans are to take part in a referendum on declaring integration into to European Union as Moldova’s strategic goal. According to observers, th referendum is meant to help Sandu be re-elected for her second office term amid the economic crisis and opposition protests.

The winning candidate is to score more than a half of votes. If no one manages to do this, a runoff voting where electors will have to choose between the two first round’s leaders will be held on November 3.

The voting was monitored by more than 2,000 observer, including from the OSCE and other organizations, as well as foreign diplomats.