Russia hammers Ukrainian military-industrial sector, energy sites over week

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered 36 strikes by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises and their energy sites over the week in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"On October 12-18, the Russian Armed Forces delivered 36 combined strikes by precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises and energy facilities providing for their operation, military airfield infrastructure, production workshops and storage facilities of unmanned aerial vehicles. In addition, the strikes targeted ammunition and materiel depots, and also temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian army units, nationalist formations and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses almost 15,500 troops in all frontline areas over week

The Ukrainian army lost almost 15,500 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the week, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest data show that the Ukrainian army suffered more than 2,745 casualties from Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 3,150 casualties from the Battlegroup West, 5,080 casualties from the Battlegroup South, 3,350 casualties from the Battlegroup Center, 790 casualties from the Battlegroup East and 380 casualties from the Battlegroup Dnepr, with total losses amounting to 15,495 troops over the week.

Russian troops liberate five communities in Donbass, Zaporozhye Region over week

Russian troops liberated five communities in the Donbass area and the Zaporozhye Region over the week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, Battlegroup West units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlement of Nevskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic… Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Maksimilyanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic… Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlements of Mikhailovka and Krasny Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic… Battlegroup East units liberated the settlement of Levadnoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 2,745 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 2,745 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two German-made Leopard tanks and a US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle in its area of responsibility in the Kursk area and the Kharkov Region over the week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, Battlegroup North units continued their operation to destroy Ukrainian armed formations in the Kursk Region. Aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles and artillery inflicted casualties on formations of a tank brigade, six mechanized brigades, three air assault brigades of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, five territorial defense brigades and two National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

In the Volchansk and Liptsy directions in the Kharkov Region, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a motorized infantry brigade, a jaeger brigade and an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade, it specified.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the week amounted to more than 2,745 personnel, 23 tanks, including two German-made Leopard tanks, 69 armored combat vehicles, among them a US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, a Swedish-made CV90 infantry fighting vehicle, a US-made Stryker armored personnel carrier, four multiple rocket launchers, 75 motor vehicles and 29 field artillery guns, the ministry said.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed five field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army over the week, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 3,150 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 3,150 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy tanks and 21 field artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units inflicted casualties on formations of a tank brigade, five mechanized brigades and an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, three territorial defense brigades and two National Guard brigades. They repelled 25 counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the week amounted to 3,150 personnel, three tanks, nine armored combat vehicles, including four US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, 38 motor vehicles and 21 field artillery guns, among them five foreign-made 155mm self-propelled artillery systems and howitzers, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed five electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and 21 field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army over the week, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 5,080 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup South repulsed 23 Ukrainian army counterattacks and inflicted roughly 5,080 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of seven mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, two infantry brigades, an assault brigade, an air assault brigade, two airmobile brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades. They repulsed 23 counterattacks by assault units of the Ukrainian army," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the week amounted to 5,080 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, 24 motor vehicles and 22 field artillery guns, among them 11 NATO-supplied weapons, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four electronic warfare stations and 14 field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army over the week, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 3,350 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center repelled 59 Ukrainian army counterattacks and inflicted roughly 3,350 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units inflicted casualties on formations of seven mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, two infantry brigades, an air assault brigade and an airborne brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, two territorial defense brigades and two National Guard brigades. They repelled 59 counterattacks by enemy assault groups," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the week amounted to 3,350 personnel, 13 armored combat vehicles, including two French-made VAB armored personnel carriers, three US-made HMMWV armored fighting vehicles and two Turkish-made Kirpi armored vehicles, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 27 motor vehicles and 18 field artillery guns of the Ukrainian army over the week, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 790 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 790 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army, four territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade. They repulsed seven counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the week amounted to 790 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier and 33 motor vehicles, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three French-made 155mm Caesar self-propelled artillery systems and three Polish-manufactured 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery guns, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 380 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 380 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed eight enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted casualties on formations of three mechanized brigades and an infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and three territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the week amounted to 380 personnel, 40 motor vehicles and seven field artillery guns, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and eight field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army over the week, it said.

Russian air defenses destroy 374 Ukrainian UAVs, 29 HIMARS rockets over week

Russian air defense forces shot down 374 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), two Neptune missiles and 29 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, air defense capabilities shot down two Neptune long-range missiles, two French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, 29 US-made HIMARS rockets and 374 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Forty-eight Ukrainian soldiers surrender to Russian troops over week

Forty-eight Ukrainian soldiers surrendered to Russian troops over the week, the ministry reported.

"Forty-eight Ukrainian servicemen surrendered at the engagement line over the week," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 646 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 33,793 unmanned aerial vehicles, 582 surface-to-air missile systems, 18,735 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,476 multiple rocket launchers, 16,363 field artillery guns and mortars and 27,392 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.