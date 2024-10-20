Foreign minister to lead Brazilian delegation to BRICS summit in Kazan

BUENOS AIRES, October 20. /TASS/. Brazil’s delegation to the upcoming summit in Kazan due from October 22 through 24 will be led by Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira after President Inacio Lula da Silva cancelled his visit because of health problems, the Brazilian foreign ministry said.

"Minister Mauro Vieira has been appointed head of the Brazilian delegation that will take part in the BRICS summit in Kazan <…> The minister will set off for the event this evening," it said.

The press service of the Brazilian president said earlier in the day that Lula da Silva would not be able to attend the BRICS summit in Kazan on October 22-24 because of health problems as medics had recommended that he refrain from long flights. However, the Brazilian president will take part in the summit via a video link.

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that he doesn’t think that the cancellation of the Brazilian leader’s visit to the BRICS summit in Kazan is linked with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision not to go to the Group of Twenty summit in Brazil.

BRICS was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia became the group’s full members.

On January 1, 2024, Russia took over the BRICS’ yearlong presidency. It features more than 200 various events. The BRICS summit in Kazan on October 22-24 will be the association’s main event during Russia’s presidency. It will be the first summit attended by the association’s new members. Representatives from more than 30 countries are expected to take part. Among the foreign leaders who are expected to attend the summit are Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith.