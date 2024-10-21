Brazilian president to skip BRICS summit due to head injury — media

BUENOS AIRES, October 21. /TASS/. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was injured on October 20, hitting his head as a result of a fall, which caused a moderate hemorrhage, the head of state's doctor Roberto Kalil Filho told the GloboNews local TV channel.

Filho described the Brazilian president's injury as serious, stating that Lula da Silva suffered "a small cerebral hemorrhage in his forehead" immediately after the fall. He warned that "the hemorrhage may intensify in the coming days" and noted that Lula da Silva will remain under medical observation for some time.

The G1 website reported that the Brazilian president was hospitalized on October 20 with "a wound in the back of his head." He received five stitches before returning to his residence. Doctors advised him to avoid long flights for several days, leading to the cancellation of his trip to the BRICS summit in Kazan on October 22-24. Instead, he will participate via video link.

The Brazilian Foreign Ministry stated that the country's delegation to the BRICS summit will be led by the its top diplomat Mauro Vieira. Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed any speculation linking the canceled trips of the Russian and Brazilian leaders to the G20 and BRICS summits.