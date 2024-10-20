Over 4,600 people cross into Syria from Lebanon in past day — Russian military

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. More than 4,600 people entered the Syrian territory from Lebanon in the past 24 hours, Oleg Ignasyuk, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said.

"Over the past day, as many as 4,660 people crossed Syria’s border from Lebanon via the checkpoints of Al-Arida, Al-Jawasiyeh, Al-Dabousiyah, Jisr Qamar, and Jdaidet Yabous," he said.

He also said that the Russian reconciliation center conducted three humanitarian operation in the settlement of Albasit and in the city of Latakia and distributed more than one tone of food among their residents.