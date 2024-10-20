Lavrov says shame on EU for supporting Nazism in Ukraine

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Shame on the EU leaders for supporting Nazism in Ukraine, for the Kiev regime’s crimes will not be subject to any statute of limitations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with aif.ru.

"Such crimes cannot be subject to any statute of limitations," Russia’s top diplomat said when asked if there is chance the West ever denounces crimes by today’s Ukrainian Nazis. "It turs out that the European leaders are ready to defend the so-called values of Nazism again, therefore denazification is an urgent task rather than a motto," he added, describing this as "the greatest shame" on the part of the EU leaders as he referred to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, former NATO’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and European Council President Charles Michel.

According to Lavrov, laws that legitimize the theory and practice of Nazim are being adopted in Ukraine. "As you know, denazifying Ukraine has been one of the goals of our special military operation. There is no other way," he emphasized.