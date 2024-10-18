Russia ranks fourth globally by purchasing power parity — Putin

NOVO-OGAREVO, October 18. /TASS/. Russia ranks fourth among economies of the world by the purchasing power parity, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with the heads of leading BRICS media.

"Russia is fourth; we slightly outpaced Japan," the head of state said.

China is the largest economy of the globe by the purchasing power parity, Putin noted.

"These are the statistical data; the US [is] second. Yes, certainly, it is much more per capital in the United States but look at the population in China - 1.5 bln, and in the US. But the volume of the economy became larger. India is third [by the purchasing power parity]," he added.