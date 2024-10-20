Presidential candidate reports violations at elections, referendum in Moldova

CHISINAU, October 20. /TASS/. The presidential elections and referendum on Moldova's accession to the EU are being held with violations, Vasile Tarlev, one the presidential candidates and former Prime Minister (2001-2008) said at the polling station after the vote.

"We have been informed that in a number of hospitals and clinics, medical personnel are collecting ballots from patients en masse. We do not rule out that this is being done with the aim of ballot rigging at the elections and the referendum on accession to the EU. We will check these reports. On the eve of the vote, information was disseminated in the media that Tarlev was excluded from the presidential race. It is clear for what purpose this was done," the candidate said.

Earlier, a group of members of the Moldovan parliament, the Chisinau municipal council from parties that are part of the opposition bloc "Victory", as well as public figures sent an open letter to the UN, the Council of Europe, the OSCE, the European Parliament and a number of international organizations, in which they informed about the gross violations by the authorities during the elections and referendum.