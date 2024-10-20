Slovakia’s ruling party objects to inviting Ukraine to NATO — PM

BRATISLAVA, October 20. /TASS/. Slovakia’s ruling party Direction - Social Democracy (SMER) will not support Ukraine’s admission to NATO and thinks that Kiev’s so-called ‘victory pan’ is unimplementable, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said.

"It loos like we will not be able to hamper Ukraine’s invitation [to NATO], but later [the issue of its ratification] will be considered in parliament. I am speaking on my own behalf and on behalf of [my party] Direction - Social Democracy, which is the main forces of the government coalition, that we will not support this idea," he said in an interview with the TA-3 television channel.

According to Fico, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, who has recently unveiled his conflict settlement plan, is aware of Slovakia’s position. He described Zelensky’s so-called ‘victory plan’ as unrealistic and unimplementable.

"So far, there have been attempts to present ‘peace plans. But Mr. Zelensky did not present a ‘peace plan’ in Brussels. He called it a ‘victory plan,’ which envisages in particular that we [the West] must supply [Ukraine] with intermediate-and shorter range missiles that will be used against Russia. When the leaders heard this, many of them clutched their heads. That is why this ‘victory plan’ is not mentioned in the final documents [of the latest European Council summit]. This plan, to my mind, is absolutely unrealistic and unimplementable," he said.