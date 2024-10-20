Putin to hold working meetings at BRICS summit ‘from morning to night’ — spokesman

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will have a very busy schedule of bilateral and multilateral meeting during the BRICS summit in Kazan, his press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"From morning to night every day. Both in bilateral and multilateral format," he said in an interview with VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

According to Peskov, the president will have such a busy schedule "within the next three to four days."

BRICS was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia became the group’s full members.

On January 1, 2024, Russia took over the BRICS’ yearlong presidency. It features more than 200 various events. The BRICS summit in Kazan on October 22-24 will be the association’s main event during Russia’s presidency. It will be the first summit attended by the association’s new members. Representatives from more than 30 countries are expected to take part. Among the foreign leaders who are expected to attend the summit are Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith.