Top French diplomat confirms plans to provide Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Ukraine

PARIS, October 19. /TASS/. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot has confirmed that Paris plans to send Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Ukraine in 2025.

"The first Mirage 2000 jets will be provided to Kiev in the first quarter of 2025," he said following talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrey Sibiga.

Barrot, who is currently on a two-day visit to Ukraine, added that France continued training Ukrainian pilots and aircraft mechanics.

In early June, French President Emmanuel Macron announced plans to approve the transfer of Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets to Kiev. He said the training of pilots would take five to six months and that the jets could start arriving later this year. French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said in October that aircraft supplies were scheduled for the first half of 2025.

According to the La Tribune de Dimanche newspaper, France will be able to send no more than six fighter jets to Ukraine.