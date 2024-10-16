DONETSK, October 16. /TASS/. The logistics of the Ukrainian armed forces’ grouping in the settlement of Katerinovka in the Ugledar area has been paralyzed by the destruction of a key highway, which was used for supplying the troops in this area of the front line, a source in the security agencies told TASS.

"The highway leading from Katerinovka to Yelizavetka has been cut off, practically destroyed. It was used for supplying the Ukrainian military formation retreating from Ugledar, including into Katerinovka," the source told the agency.

This will make the situation for the Ukrainian armed forces in this area worse, as well as make it easier for the Russian troops to advance in strategically important areas, the source clarified.